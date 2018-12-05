Falcon 9 launches CRS-16 mission to ISS
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: CRS-16; Date: 5 December 2018, 1816 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The CRS cargo vessel successfully made it to orbit, which was the primary goal of the launch. However, the rocket’s first stage missed its goal of securing an upright landing on solid ground at Cape Canaveral’s Landing Zone 1.
