Rocket Lab prepares to launch CubeSat mission for NASA
Submit on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 22:58
US small satellite launch company Rocket Lab is gearing up for the company’s third orbital launch of the year, the Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa)-19 mission for NASA.
Related Post:Astra 1M pre-launch detailsStar One D1 / JCSAT-15 pre-launch detailsSkynet 5A/Insat 4B pre-launch detailsViaSat-2/Eutelsat 172B pre-launch detailsIntelsat 11, Optus D2 pre-launch detailsProtoStar I, Badr 6 pre-launch detailsThor 7/SICRAL 2 pre-launch detailsGeneSat-1 pre-launch detailsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.