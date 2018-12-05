TAS co-operates with Korean companies on radar satellite project
Thales Alenia Spac announced that it has signed two contracts with Korea, one with Aerospace Industries, LTD. (KAI) and one with Hanwha Systems Corporation (HSC) to develop a constellation of high-resolution observation radar satellites for the Agency for Defence Development (ADD), known as Korea “425 Project.”
