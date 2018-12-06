Submit on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 22:58

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) will lift-off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on 8 December at 0419 UTC. The mission is designated NROL-71.

