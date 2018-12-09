Delay of the day: Delta IV Heavy/NROL-71
Submit on Sunday, December 9th, 2018 22:57
For two times in a row, technical troubles have forced ULA to scrub a Delta IV Heavy launch attempt at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The rocket is to carry a classified U.S. National Reconnaissance Office satellite.
