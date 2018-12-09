Submit on Sunday, December 9th, 2018 22:56

On 20 November 2018, technicians observed an error from NOAA’s GOES-17 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) – unrelated to the ongoing issues with the loop heat pipe – that resulted in degraded infrared imagery.

Related Post:Schiaparelli released from Trace Gas Orbiter, begins descent to MarsSchiaparelli readied for Mars landingNASA’s Mars rovers set recordNASA spacecraft fine tunes course for Mars landingNASA 2016 Mars mission to begin building spacecraftBeagle 2 lander found on MarsExoMars completes first critical manoeuvreExoMars lander module named SchiaparelliSovrn