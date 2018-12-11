Submit on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 22:59

The U.S. Air Force’s first Lockheed Martin -built GPS III satellite is now encapsulated for its planned 18 December (UTC) launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

