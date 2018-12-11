Submit on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 22:56

MDA announced that the laser altimeter instrument it built for the Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) contribution to NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission has scanned and collected its first data set of asteroid Bennu.

