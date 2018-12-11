MDA instrument aboard OSIRIS-REx provides 3D scans of asteroid Bennu
MDA announced that the laser altimeter instrument it built for the Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) contribution to NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission has scanned and collected its first data set of asteroid Bennu.
