China’s Chang’e-4 probe enters lunar orbit
Submit on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 22:58
China’s Chang’e-4 probe decelerated and entered the lunar orbit, completing a vital step on its way to make the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced.
