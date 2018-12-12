Submit on Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 22:57

Spire Global, Inc announced Spire’s most recently launched satellites are the first satellites in the world to use Galileo GNSS signals to measure radio occultation (GNSS-RO) profiles in a production capacity for the weather community.

Related Post:Gonets-D satellites celebrate 20th anniversaryTen years ago: Cluster II satellites launchedNASA’s CloudSat/CALIPSO satellites celebrate 10 years on orbit45th anniversary of first Proton launch20th anniversary of GPS Initial Operational CapabilityFirst Galileo satellite GIOVE-A outlives design life to reach sixth anniversaryNASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory celebrates 15th anniversary50 years of U.S. space based military weather satellite systemsSovrn