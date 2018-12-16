Submit on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 22:57

The Khrunichev Space Center has shipped the flight adapter system assigned to the commercial Proton M/Briz M dual launch of Eutelsat 5 West B and MEV-1 (Mission Extension Vehicle-1) mission for joint fitcheck testing with the spacecraft.

