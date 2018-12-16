Submit on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 22:58

Everything is progressing toward the ULA Delta IV Heavy launch carrying the NROL-71 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Related Post:SatGate takes four transponders at 31.5 degrees EastCzech TV-platform CS Link signs for more Astra capacitySES moves Astra 1E to 23.5 degrees EastSES Astra enters into co-operation with Milano TeleportSkylink now uses three Astra transpondersSES Astra signs capacity deal with South Africa’s ETVTowercom doubles capacity on AstraSES Astra starts broadband via satellite in GermanySovrn