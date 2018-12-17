Submit on Monday, December 17th, 2018 22:59

The decision of OneWeb to scale back the constellation of its communications satellites will not affect the number of Russia’s Soyuz rockets contracted by the company for the launches, a source in the space industry told Sputnik news agency.

