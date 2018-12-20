Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

First GPS III launch delayed until at least 22 December

Submit on Thursday, December 20th, 2018 22:58

Thunderstorms forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a GPS III navigation satellite for the U.S. military, which was poised to be the company’s first national security space mission for the United States.

