First GPS III launch delayed until at least 22 December
Submit on Thursday, December 20th, 2018 22:58
Thunderstorms forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a GPS III navigation satellite for the U.S. military, which was poised to be the company’s first national security space mission for the United States.
