SpaceHorizon completes conceptual design of Launch Vehicle 1
Submit on Thursday, December 20th, 2018 22:57
Canadian space launch services company SpaceHorizon announced that its engineers have completed a pre-phase A design of its LV1 medium sized launch vehicle, slated to begin service for commercial flight starting in 2024.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 20th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.