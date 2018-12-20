U.S. spy satellite launch no earlier than 30 December
The launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy carrying the NROL-71 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was scrubbed on 20 December (UTC) due to indications of elevated hydrogen concentrations within the port booster engine section.
