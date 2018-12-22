Proton M lofts Russian milcomsat
Rocket: Proton M/Briz-M; Payload: Blagovest No.13L [Kosmos-2533]; Date: 21 December 2018, 0020 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. “The upper stage of the Proton-M rocket, comprising the Briz-M booster and the Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft, separated as scheduled, at 03:30 Moscow time [0030 UTC],” the Defense Ministry said.
