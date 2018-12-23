Submit on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: GPS III SV01; Date: 23 December 2018, 1351 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite was deployed to its intended orbit approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes after lift-off.

Related Post:Orbital ATK to build Landsat 9NASA’s Juno mission exits safe mode, performs trim manoeuvreDigitalGlobe, Inc. results Q3 2016The Boeing Company (Defense, Space & Security) results Q3 2016Airbus delivered GOCI-II instrument to the Korean space agencyAstrium signs contract with Korean Aerospace Research InstituteNASA’s TDRS-M satellite begins final testingAsiaSat 6 waiting for Falcon 9 launchSovrn