Submit on Tuesday, December 25th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3C/G2; Payload: Tongxin Jishu Shiyan Weixing 3 (TJSW-3, TJS-3); Date: 24 December 2018, 1653 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. State media confirmed success of the launch 40 minutes later via social media, with the satellite inserted into geostationary transfer orbit.

