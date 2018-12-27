Submit on Thursday, December 27th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1a/Fregat; Payload: Kanopus-V No. 5, Kanopus-V No. 6, 26 small satellites; Date: 27 December 2018, 0207 UTC; Launch site: Vostochny, Russia. In accordance with the flight programme, the Fregat upper stage injected primary and piggyback payload satellites into low-Earth orbit.

