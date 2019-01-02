Submit on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 22:55

Bradford Space, a U.S.-owned space systems manufacturer with locations in the Netherlands and Sweden, announced that it has acquired control over Deep Space Industries, Inc., often known as DSI.

