India approves $1.4Bln for manned spaceflight to be launched in 2022
Submit on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 22:54
The Indian government has approved a fund of around US$1.4 billion for its ambitious manned spaceflight (Gaganyaan Programme) that is to be launched within the next 40 months. The spacecraft will be launched to the low Earth orbit for a duration ranging from one orbital period to a maximum of seven days.
