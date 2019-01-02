Submit on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 22:56

Maxar Technologies Inc. announced the completion of its statutory plan of arrangement, pursuant to which the ultimate parent company of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (“Maxar Canada”) became an entity incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States of America (the “U.S. domestication”).

