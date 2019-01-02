Submit on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 22:58

On 31 December , NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, 110 million kilometers away, carried out a single, eight-second burn of its thrusters – and entered into orbit around the asteroid Bennu, which thus became the smallest object ever to be orbited by a spacecraft.

