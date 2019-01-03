Submit on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 22:59

China’s Chang’e-4 lunar probe, launched in December, performed a “soft landing” on 3 December 2018 at 0226 UTC and transmitted the first-ever “close range” image of the far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration said.

