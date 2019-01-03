Delay of the day: Chandrayaan-2
Submit on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 22:58
India’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 has been delayed again, officials said. “The next launch date of Chandrayaan-2 has not been confirmed yet,” a spokesman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
