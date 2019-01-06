Submit on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 22:58

Russia plans to launch rockets produced by enterprises of Roskosmos 45 times in 2019, a two-fold increase compared with 2018, a source in the aerospace industry was quoted as saying.

Related Post:Iridium Reports Jump In Subscribers, Earnings Over Third QuarterBskyB Unable To Slow Churn RateCanal+ France Reaches 5.2 Million SubscribersInmarsat Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter NumbersXM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. results Q3 2006Iridium Offers Satellite E-mail Service For Zodiac ShipsCanal Digital Reports Slow Subscriber AdditionsViasat Broadcasting Sees Slow Subscriber GrowthSovrn