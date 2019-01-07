Submit on Monday, January 7th, 2019 22:59

Maxar Technologies Inc. reported that its WorldView-4 satellite (formerly known as GeoEye-2) experienced a failure in its control moment gyros (“CMGs”), preventing the satellite from collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability.

