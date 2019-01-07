Submit on Monday, January 7th, 2019 22:57

Frost & Sullivan forecasts an estimated launch demand for 11,746 small satellites for new constellation installations and replacement missions by 2030. Such demand would take the small-satellite launch services market past the US$69 billion mark and present significant growth opportunities throughout the industry.

