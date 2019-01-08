Submit on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 22:59

ESA’s Hera mission concept, currently under study, would be humanity’s first mission to a binary asteroid: the 800 m-diameter Didymos is accompanied by a 170 m-diameter secondary body. The spacecraft will carry two tiny CubeSats for deployment around – and eventual landing on – the Didymos asteroids.

