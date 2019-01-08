Submit on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 22:58

The University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) announced the successful launch of three formation-flying microsatellites built by SFL under contract to Deep Space Industries for HawkEye 360 Inc. The microsatellites were launched last year into low Earth orbit on 3 December 2018, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

