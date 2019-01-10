Submit on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 22:59

Building on operational success in 2018, payload preparations for Arianespace’s first flight in the new year are moving ahead with this week’s delivery of the mission’s second satellite, GSAT-31, to French Guiana – joining the Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 (HS-4/SGS-1), which arrived earlier in January.

