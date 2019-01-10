Both satellites for next Ariane 5 launch arrived in French Guiana
January 10th, 2019
Building on operational success in 2018, payload preparations for Arianespace’s first flight in the new year are moving ahead with this week’s delivery of the mission’s second satellite, GSAT-31, to French Guiana – joining the Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 (HS-4/SGS-1), which arrived earlier in January.
