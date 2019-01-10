Submit on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 22:57

China’s Chang’e-4 probe has started carrying out a series of scientific research tasks involving multiple countries and organisations since it landed on the far side of the moon on 3 January, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced.

