Submit on Saturday, January 12th, 2019 22:58

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 10 Iridium NEXT satellites; Date: 11 January 2019, 1531 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. Falcon 9’s first stage delivered the second stage to its targeted orbit followed by deployment of all 10 Iridium NEXT satellites approximately 1 hour and 12 minutes after launch.

Related Post:Thales Alenia Space to provide Amos 4 ground mission segmentTurkey plans indigenous imaging satelliteGOES-R System Module and Core Module matedThales Alenia Space Italia awarded lead mandate for MUSIS-CILIndia’s latest weather satellite operationale2v delivers space-grade commercial processors to TASEurope delivers first JWST instrumentGeoEye-2 System Requirements Review completedSovrn