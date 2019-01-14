Submit on Monday, January 14th, 2019 22:58

The Spektr-R space radio telescope’s transmission device failure may have been caused by cosmic radiation accumulated in the spacecraft’s electronics during the past eight years, a source in the Russian space industry was quoted as saying by TASS.

