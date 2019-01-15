Submit on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 22:58

Another attempt to restore control over Russia’s radio telescope Spektr-R has failed, Alexander Bloshenko, adviser on science to the chief of Russia’s state space corporation Roskosmos, was quoted as saying.

