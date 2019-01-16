Boeing invests in Isotropic Systems Ltd.
Submit on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 22:57
Boeing announced its investment in Isotropic Systems Ltd., a London-based startup pioneering next-generation solutions to better connect people and enterprises around the globe.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.