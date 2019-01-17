Submit on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 22:59

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has postponed the schedule of the fourth Epsilon Launch Vehicle (Epsilon-4) with aboard the Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-1 from the JAXA Uchinoura Space Center.

Related Post:ILS establishes Failure Review Oversight Board for JCSAT-11 missionFailure Review Oversight Board concludes Ekspress AM4R investigationILS review board confirms results of Briz-M failure investigationBriz-M cleared for return to flightSea Launch concludes investigation of launch failureProton/Briz-M failure investigation under wayNASA may have found cause for MGS lossSea Launch completes IS-27 FROB reportSovrn