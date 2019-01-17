Delay of the day: Epsilon-4/Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-1
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has postponed the schedule of the fourth Epsilon Launch Vehicle (Epsilon-4) with aboard the Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-1 from the JAXA Uchinoura Space Center.
