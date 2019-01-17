Submit on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 22:56

The Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 was brought back to full operational status and completed its first science observations on 17 January. The instrument autonomously shut down on 8 January after internal data erroneously indicated invalid voltage levels.

