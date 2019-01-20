Submit on Sunday, January 20th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Epsilon-4; Payload: Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-1; Date: 18 January 2019, 0050 UTC; Launch site: Uchinoura Space Center, Japan. The launch and flight of Epsilon-4 occurred nominally. All seven satellites separated from the launch vehicle successfully.

