Kleos Space satellites move into integration phase after CDR
Submit on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 22:58
Kleos Space S.A. said that the company’s first cluster of satellites has entered the Integration Phase after successfully undergoing Critical Design Review (CDR) with Gomspace A/S. The CDR ensured the satellites could proceed towards assembly, validation, integration and testing and confirms they meet stated performance cost, schedule, and risk requirements.
