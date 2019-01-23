Arianespace cuts Ariane 5 rocket launch price
Submit on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 22:58
Arianespace is discounting the price of satellite launches with its Ariane 5 rockets as it competes against U.S. rival SpaceX for customers before the release of the cheaper Ariane 6 rocket next year, a senior executive was quoted as saying.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.