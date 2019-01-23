Satellite News

Arianespace cuts Ariane 5 rocket launch price

Arianespace is discounting the price of satellite launches with its Ariane 5 rockets as it competes against U.S. rival SpaceX for customers before the release of the cheaper Ariane 6 rocket next year, a senior executive was quoted as saying.

