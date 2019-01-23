Rocket Lab to launch dedicated Electron mission for DARPA
Small satellite launch company Rocket Lab announced that its first mission of 2019 will be a dedicated launch of a 150-kg satellite for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
