Submit on Thursday, January 24th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: PSLV-C44; Payload: Microsat-R, Kalamsat; Date: 24 January 2019, 1807 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, India. Around 13 minutes into the mission, the fourth and final stage (PS4) of PSLV injected the Microsat-R imaging satellite into a 277-km Sun-synchronous polar orbit inclined at 96.6 degrees.

