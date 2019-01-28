Satellite News

Successful second test firing for P120C solid rocket motor

The P120C was successfully tested for the second time on 28 January at the European Spaceport in French Guiana, on the BEAP test bench for solid rocket motors operated by the French space agency CNES. This second successful test of the P120C is a major step in the development of the future European launchers, Ariane 6 and Vega-C.

