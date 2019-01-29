Next Ariane 5 ECA launch set for 5 February
For its first launch of 2019, Arianespace will orbit two telecommunications satellites using an Ariane 5 from the Guiana Space Center: Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4, a condosat for KACST and Hellas Sat; along with GSAT-31 for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
