China is going to send more than 50 spacecraft into space via over 30 launches this year, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). The major missions include the third Chang Zheng-5 large carrier rocket to be launched in July, said Yang Baohua, vice president of the CASC.

