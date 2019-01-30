Submit on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 22:58

SSL announced it has exercised its right to terminate participation in the Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) programme, a public-private partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

