SSL terminates participation in DARPA’s robotic servicing programme
Submit on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 22:58
SSL announced it has exercised its right to terminate participation in the Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) programme, a public-private partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
