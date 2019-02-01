sat-nd.com upgrade
Submit on Friday, February 1st, 2019 22:59
Please note that the backup server sat-nd.com is currently being moved to a different host. For a period of about a week, some or all services may not be accessible from sat-nd.com. Please refer to our primary site sat-index.co.uk instead. Your access credentials for password protected areas will work over there.
