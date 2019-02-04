Capella Space selects Phase Four for Maxwell on-orbit propulsion system
Phase Four, a provider of electric radio frequency (RF) thrusters for in-space propulsion, announced that Capella Space, an aerospace and information services company providing Earth observation data on demand, has purchased six Maxwell engines for initial phase of constellation deployment, with an option to purchase additional Maxwell systems.
